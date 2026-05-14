Situation at Zaporozhye NPP under control, safety of operation ensured — station

MELITOPOL, May 14. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is under the control of specialists, the safety of the station's operation is ensured, and all systems are operating normally, the Director of Communications of the Zaporozhye NPP, Evgenia Yashina, told TASS.

Earlier, a representative of the ZNPP stated that the station's satellite city, Energodar, has been under attack by the Ukrainian armed forces for the past three days.

"At the [Zaporozhye nuclear] station, the situation is under control, all systems are operating normally. The safety of operation is fully ensured," Yashina said.