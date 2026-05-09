IN BRIEF: Key statements from Vladimir Putin’s speech during the Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated participants in the Victory Day parade on Red Square, calling it a sacred and the country’s most important holiday.

He stressed that Russia sacredly honors the legacy and commandments of the soldiers who secured victory. Russia remembers the unparalleled resilience of soldiers during the Great Patriotic War, the selflessness of the people’s militias, and the enormous efforts made on the home front. Victory has always belonged and will always belong to Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

Memory of heroes

Russia sacredly honors the memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War and its heroes: "We sacredly honor the legacy and commandments of the soldiers of Victory."

"For us, preserving the memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War, its true history and its genuine heroes is a matter of honor."

Russia bows its head before all those who gave their lives for the Motherland during the Great Patriotic War: "All of this lives on in family histories, in the hearts of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the memory of each of us, we bow our heads before those who fell in battle, before those who were tortured in occupation and captivity, who died of hunger in besieged Leningrad, in other blockaded cities and towns, before all those who gave their lives for the Motherland, for Russia. We bow our heads in memory of sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends."

Victory in the Great Patriotic War "was won, suffered through, and achieved."

Russia remembers the unparalleled resilience of soldiers during the Great Patriotic War, the selflessness of the people’s militias and the enormous efforts of the home front, where the front line and the rear stood united: "The front and the home front were united. The people’s genuine patriotism, courage and self-sacrifice elevated them above the enemy, gave them strength and reinforced their faith in Victory."

The feat of the people in the Great Patriotic War

The feat of the peoples of the Soviet Union showed that devotion to the Motherland is the highest truth capable of uniting millions of people: "Our people stood as a wall in the enemy’s path and showed that devotion to the Motherland is the highest truth capable of uniting millions."

Russia’s key to success lies in moral and spiritual strength, bravery and valor, unity and the ability to endure and overcome any challenge: "The key to success is our moral and spiritual strength, our bravery and valor. Our unity and our ability to endure everything, to overcome any trial."

It was the Soviet soldiers who bore colossal losses in order to save the freedom and dignity of the peoples of Europe: "Our soldiers suffered colossal losses, made colossal sacrifices in the name of the freedom and dignity of the peoples of Europe. They became the embodiment of courage and nobility, resilience and humanity, and crowned themselves with the great glory of a grand victory."

The Soviet people made the decisive contribution to defeating Nazism, saved both their own country and the entire world, and Russia will always remember this feat: "We will always remember the feat of the Soviet people and the fact that it was they who made the decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism, saved their country, saved the world and put an end to total, merciless evil."

The Soviet people "restored sovereignty to those states that capitulated before Nazi Germany and became obedient accomplices in its crimes."

The Nazis planned genocide against all the nations of the Soviet Union, but failed to take into account the Russian character and strength of spirit, qualities that reveal themselves with particular force during difficult times: "It would seem that Nazi strategists meticulously calculated everything except one thing - what is called the Russian character and the strength of spirit of the Soviet people. These qualities reveal themselves with particular force during the most difficult times for the Motherland."

Technology

Russian scientists and engineers are creating advanced and unique weapons systems and launching their mass production: "Alongside Russian warriors stand workers and designers, engineers, scientists and inventors. They continue the traditions of their predecessors. Drawing on modern combat experience, they create advanced and unique weapons systems. They are launching their mass production."

The country’s destiny is shaped by people, by all Russian citizens, regardless of changes in technology and methods of warfare: "No matter how technology and methods of warfare change, the main thing remains unchanged: people shape the destiny of the country. Soldiers and factory workers, agricultural workers, weapons manufacturers and war correspondents, doctors and teachers, cultural figures and clergy, volunteers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists -- all citizens of Russia."

Special military operation

Heroes of the special military operation continue moving forward today while confronting an aggressive force supported and armed by NATO: "They [participants in the special military operation] are confronting an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And despite this, our heroes continue moving forward."

Victory in the special military operation is forged both on the battlefield and on the home front: "We have a common goal. Everyone is making a personal contribution to victory. It is forged both on the battlefield and on the home front."

The great feat of the victorious generation of the Great Patriotic War inspires today’s servicemen fighting in the special military operation: "The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the servicemen who are carrying out the tasks of the special military operation today.".