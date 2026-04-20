St. Petersburg-Istanbul plane lands in Romania over passenger's health problems — portal

ISTANBUL, April 20. /TASS/. Pegasus Airlines flight A321, en route from St. Petersburg to Istanbul, has made an emergency landing at Bucharest airport because a passenger felt unwell, said HavaSosyalMedya, a portal specializing in civil aviation news.

According to it, during the flight the plane relayed that there was an emergency on board and requested a landing at the airport of the Romanian capital. The landing was carried out without incident, a source said.

The PG397 was en route to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport.