Magyar taps Kapitany for minister of economy and energy

BUDAPEST, April 20. /TASS/. Tisza party leader Peter Magyar, who will soon head the Hungarian government, has put forward Istvan Kapitany for the position of minister of economy and energy.

"Tisza is proposing Istvan Kapitany for the post of minister of economy and energy," Magyar said at a press conference following a meeting of his party's faction in the future national parliament.

Kapitany, Tisza’s energy adviser, will have to negotiate with Russia on oil and gas supply agreements, which the future prime minister wants to review.