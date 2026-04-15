Russia's crime rate falls to historical low in 2025 — prosecutor general

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s crime rate fell to an all-time low last year, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan told the Federation Council in an annual report on the state of law and order.

"The crime rate last year was registered at a record low in the history of modern Russia - just over 1,200 crimes per 100,000 people. In total, 1,771,000 crimes were registered," he said.

Gutsan said that the number of murders, almost all property crimes as well as crimes committed using digital technologies has decreased.

He cited a package of communications, banking and information security measures being put into effect as helping to stem crime. The Prosecutor General's Office was heavily involved in creating these, he noted.

The sales of mass calling devices is legally limited, the activities of droppers are criminalized, and the controlling powers of the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) and the central bank were expanded.