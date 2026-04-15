More than half of Americans believe war against Iran unjustified — poll

LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. More than half of Americans believe that the US operation against Iran did not justify the costs and brought no benefit to the country, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Reuters.

According to sociologists, only 24% of Americans believe that the operation has been worthwhile.

Only 55% of Republicans said the war’s costs and benefits are justified, while 20% of Republicans said the costs of the operation are not justified.

The survey was conducted after the ceasefire was announced, on April 10-12, among 1,019 adult Americans.