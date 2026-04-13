Organizers of Telegram stock manipulation channels detained — interior ministry

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Three men who used Telegram channels to manipulate securities on the Moscow Exchange have been arrested, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"Investigative authorities have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 185.3 of the Russian Criminal Code. The detainees have been remanded in custody," she wrote on her channel in the Max messenger. Money, electronic storage devices, hardware crypto wallets, mobile devices, bank and SIM cards, documents and other items of evidentiary value were seized from their places of residence, Volk added.

From 2023 to 2024, the attackers manipulated the price of securities to artificially change their value, according to the ministry. "Using their thematic Telegram channels, they encouraged the purchase or sale of assets, which influenced stock market prices," the spokeswoman explained.