FSB in Russia’s Udmurtia foils terror attack on local police

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a terror plot at a police department in the Middle Volga republic of Udmurtia, the FSB said.

"A sabotage and terror plot on a Russian Interior Ministry facility has been foiled in the Republic of Udmurtia," the FSB reported. A Russian citizen, 57, who has been previously convicted for terrorist and extremist crimes, has been detained in Mozhga for planning an armed attack on a local intermunicipal police department, according to the FSB.

An improvised explosive device and other means of destruction for carrying out a subversive attack were found and defused in his garage.

Investigators have opened a criminal case.