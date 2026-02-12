{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

FSB in Russia’s Udmurtia foils terror attack on local police

A Russian citizen, who has been previously convicted for terrorist and extremist crimes, has been detained in Mozhga

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a terror plot at a police department in the Middle Volga republic of Udmurtia, the FSB said.

"A sabotage and terror plot on a Russian Interior Ministry facility has been foiled in the Republic of Udmurtia," the FSB reported. A Russian citizen, 57, who has been previously convicted for terrorist and extremist crimes, has been detained in Mozhga for planning an armed attack on a local intermunicipal police department, according to the FSB.

An improvised explosive device and other means of destruction for carrying out a subversive attack were found and defused in his garage.

Investigators have opened a criminal case.

G7 countries increasingly see US as threat over past year — poll
The sharpest sentiment shifts were in Canada, India, and South Africa
Read more
Parents sometimes cannot return children after evacuation in Ukraine — rights commissioner
Sometimes the children end up in foster families or institutions that relocate to Western Europe, Maria Lvova-Belova said
Read more
US-Europe disagreements expected to surface at Munich Security Conference — newspaper
China Daily highlighted an expert report released ahead of the conference, noting that the United States, pivotal in shaping the international order after 1945, is now itself becoming a factor in its weakening
Read more
FACTBOX: Two injured in drone attack on Michurinsk, blaze sparked in Volgograd region
Over the past night, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 106 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
Read more
Norway leads Olympic medal standings after four days
Norwegian athletes have won seven gold, two silver, and four bronze medals
Read more
Russia will not sign unfavorable peace treaty, but compromises possible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that after the establishment of peace, Moscow will not tolerate "any threats to the security of Russia"
Read more
Instead of financing Ukraine, EU should return Russian frozen assets — Finnish politician
According to Armando Mema, Brussels continues the policy "that goes against its own interests and agaisnt a peaceful resolution for the conflict in Ukraine"
Read more
Europe’s, Kiev’s interference with US peace plan, Russia’s security: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Russia is always ready to search for a balance of interests but will never sacrifice its own security
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Read more
US moving additional forces toward Iran — Treasury secretary
According to the Treasury Secretary, the US president thinks that the United States "can get a much better deal from the Iranians now"
Read more
Netanyahu, Trump discuss Iran, Gaza, agree to maintain coordination — PM’s office
The meeting lasted over two and a half hours, with no press statements made
Read more
UK colonization enters next stage — Russian special envoy
Kirill Dmitriev said that immigrants are fully in control of the UK leadership
Read more
Europe sees no benefit in peace efforts in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova recalled that Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger claimed that an end to hostilities could increase threats to NATO's eastern flank
Read more
Russian troops fit Kuryer ground robot with flamethrower — defense source
The system has demonstrated high effectiveness
Read more
Zelensky declines to confirm plans to hold elections in Ukraine by May 15
Vladimir Zelensky continues to link elections with a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
Attempts to hinder Ukraine peace process to get Europe into trouble — Russian diplomat
"Russia remains committed to the constructive search for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict through dialogue as the best option for achieving the goals of the special military operation," Yulia Zhdanova stated
Read more
IDF announces military drills near Eilat on February 12
During the exercises, there will be intense movement of military vehicles, rescue vehicles, and ships in the area
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.5%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.16%
Read more
Zelensky would back Ukraine election if US provides security — Rada deputy
Yegor Chernev cited the establishment of an "air shield" over Ukraine, as one of the measures
Read more
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Read more
Russia’s naval Pantsir-ME missile system effective against unmanned boats — Rostec
The corporation said that the Pantsir has a fully automatic operating mode and can be adjusted by the operator
Read more
Polish President reaffirms being ready for talks with Putin
Karol Nawrocki stated that he was ready to do it if the interests of the Republic of Poland demanded it
Read more
Venezuela-US energy cooperation should be beneficial for both countries — Rodriguez
Venezuelan authorized President said that she is convinced that the issues between Venezuela and the United States can be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Canada’s Mboko stops Russian teen prodigy Andreeva on way to 2026 WTA Qatar Open quarters
In a match that lasted two hours and 10 minutes, the 5th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, lost to 10th-seed Mboko 3-6; 6-3; 6-7
Read more
Accomplice in assassination attempt on General Alekseyev appeals arrest in absentia
Zinaida Serebritskaya had previously been put on the international wanted list
Read more
Russian recognized as co-official language in draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
The Russian language can also be used alongside the Kazakh language at public organizations and local government entities
Read more
Press review: Epstein files hit UK government as Russia seeks role in Trump peace route
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 10th
Read more
Romania postpones signing documents on joining Board of Peace — agency
Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on February 8 that he had received an invitation to take part in the Board of Peace’s first meeting in Washington on February 19
Read more
Algeria on the brink of rupture with France in wake of TV program — GFCN
Kamel Mansari, a GFCN expert and editor-in-chief of the Algerian publication Le Jeune Independent, said that the situation has never been worse
Read more
Russia tests new air defense fire support information system in special op zone — Rostec
The Pantsir and airspace control systems, developed by the High Precision Systems holding company, are currently on display at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia
Read more
Former NATO deputy chief calls deploying additional US troops to Greenland 'impractical'
A number of NATO officials believe, however, that allocating funds and military equipment to Greenland would be "a fair trade" that could help "prevent the alliance from collapsing"
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves ratification of protocol on LNG projects with China
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to forward the document to the State Duma
Read more
US license for Venezuelan oil prohibits deals with persons from Russia, Iran, DPRK, Cuba
This also applies to persons from the People’s Republic of China
Read more
Shooting at vocational school in Krasnodar Region: what we know
According to preliminary information, a student at a trade school in Anapa opened fire with an unidentified weapon in the institution's lobby
Read more
WhatsApp unblocking to depend on Meta’s compliance with Russian laws — Kremlin
If the company continues ignoring Russia’s demands, there will be no chance for the service’s return, Russian presidential press ecretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West’s 'colonial superiority complex' and New START limits: Lavrov speaks in parliament
The foreign minister stated that Russia had learned a lesson from communicating with the West on the UN platform and no longer believed in the West’s basic decency
Read more
Russia ready to go as far in relations with India as New Delhi wants — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia and India "have several projects in the pipeline, many of them with no parallel that others might have"
Read more
Zelensky rules out Russia, Belarus as venues for talks
Ukrainе is "ready to support US proposals and meet anywhere in America or Europe", Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Oman conveyed US messages to Iran after first round of talks — Iranian Security Council
Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6
Read more
Russia, Bangladesh work out repayment plan on state loan to Dhaka — Russian Ambassador
By the end of 2025, Bangladesh became Russia's largest state debtor
Read more
Batch of Giatsint-K self-propelled howitzers sent to Battlegroup West units
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that Giatsint-K crews, following the acceptance of the equipment, have already begun performing combat missions in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Orban calls EU's new plan for Ukraine's accession declaration of war against Budapest
The Hungarian prime minister argues that those advocating for Ukraine’s EU membership aim to bring the opposition Tisza party to power
Read more
Belarus unveils laser weapon against drones
The weapon can be used to protect military and civilian facilities in urban areas
Read more
EU ministers discuss relocating training of Ukrainian forces to its own territory — Kallas
According to the EU top diplomat, two training centers have already been selected for these purposes
Read more
Verba MANPADS downs thousands of drones in special military op zone — Rostec
The company expert noted that the system is currently being used along the line of contact against reconnaissance drones
Read more
EU undermining Ukraine peace efforts — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that Hungary highly appreciates China’s peacekeeping efforts aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar rises to 31 — authorities
Over 17,000 residential buildings have been destroyed, another 36,000 have been damaged, and nearly 11,000 have been flooded, the portal Orange reported
Read more
Proton-M rocket with satellite to be launched from Baikonur
This will be Proton’s first launch over nearly three years
Read more
IOC may look at reinstating Russian Olympic body in April or May — sports official
On December 10, 2025 the IOC Executive Board held a meeting but avoided any discussion regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee
Read more
Europe continues militarization directed against Russia — CSTO defense official
According to Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, "the most difficult situation is developing today" in the Eastern European region
Read more
Belarusian troops live-fire Grad rocket launchers in national combat readiness check
On January 26, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced a combat readiness check of the republic’s military units and formations
Read more
One killed in college shooting in southern Russia
The regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry reported earlier that a student had opened fire in the lobby of an educational facility
Read more
TotalEnergies to remain Yamal LNG shareholder — CEO
The company will continue buying LNG from the Russian plant at least in 2026 but will have to terminate the contract in 2027 because of the EU ban
Read more
Ukrainian troops reinforce defenses in Svyatogorsk using civilian infrastructure — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian forces have expanded the zone under their control near the settlement of Tatyanovka east of Svyatogorsk
Read more
Restoring Darnitsa power plant in Kiev to require three years, according to expert
Vladimir Omelchenko said that restoring the plant will also demand at least €600 - 700 million
Read more
Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it
The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too
Read more
Top Iranian security official says US moves away from military scenario
"The United States has moved towards a rational path by engaging in negotiations," Ali Larijani said
Read more
Press review: France aims to join Ukraine talks as EU weighs frozen Russian assets move
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 11th
Read more
Russia to respond to potential deployment of US long-range missile in Germany — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of missile deployment in Germany
Read more
Medvedev confident all those who condemn Russia to eventually do a 180
They will come to us again with various proposals, including economic cooperation mechanisms, the politician pointed out
Read more
No reason to believe that Russia-India agreements won't be honored — Lavrov
The Russian minister noted that no one except US President Donald Trump had spoken about India's refusal to purchase Russian oil
Read more
Eastern Economic Forum to be held on September 1-4 — Roscongress
It has become the main platform for coordinating the region's development and attracting investment, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said
Read more
Lancet drone operators hit Ukrainian Ceasar self-propelled system in Zaporozhye Region
Lancet operators attacked the self-propelled system when it was on its way to a firing position
Read more
US insists negotiations with Iran should continue, Trump says
"We will just have to see what the outcome will be," the US president noted
Read more
Prime suspect in attempted murder of Russian General Alexeyev confesses to crime
Investigators established that Lyubomir Korba had been recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer in August 2025
Read more
Snap check of Belarusian Armed Forces proceeds intensively — Security Council secretary
"The people of Belarus can be assured that Belarus' armed forces are fully capable of fulfilling their assigned tasks," Alexander Volfovich stressed
Read more
Unique legal system unfolding in China’s Hainan province — newspaper
The advanced formation of a comprehensive legislative framework within the construction of a free trade port is the key factor shaping investor confidence
Read more
US reports destruction of drone that violated country's airspace
According to US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the flight restrictions in the area have been lifted
Read more
Colombian president reports assassination attempt against him
His helicopter had to change the route due to the threat of being fired upon, Gustavo Petro says
Read more
NASA confirms plans to launch next crew mission to ISS on February 13
Liftoff remains targeted for no earlier than 5:15 a.m. EST Friday
Read more
Russia to send batch of oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid — Russian embassy
Russia’s ministry of economic development has recommended Russian tourists refrain from visiting Cuba amid the "fuel emergency" in the country
Read more
Kiev requires €60 billion in foreign support this year — German defense minister
Boris Pistorius shares the concerns of some countries that an EU loan to Ukraine could lead to a reduction in bilateral support for Kiev
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia down to 6.37% from February 3 to 9 — Economy Ministry
The price growth rates declined for foods to 0.24, including to 1.67% for fruit and vegetable products
Read more
Trump wants to remove Zelensky from power because he hinders peace — French politician
The leader of the French political party Les Patriotes Florian Philippot called this "a disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years"
Read more
Telegram hardly serves as provider of communication between front line fighters — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is difficult to imagine such a scenario
Read more
Moscow reminds Tokyo Russia's sovereignty over Kuril Islands not up for revision — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Tokyo rallies were clearly anti-Russian in nature, and there were "inappropriate links to Ukraine"
Read more
Idea of demands to Russia regarding Ukraine shows EU's wish to prevent settlement — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that neither Kaja Kallas, nor European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have ever acknowledged or documented any terrorist attacks carried out by Kiev against Russia
Read more
Europe incapable of maintaining competitiveness without Russia — special envoy
Kirill Dmitriev particularly emphasized the significance of Russia’s participation in the global economy and innovative processes for maintaining the competitiveness of European countries
Read more
Putin approves regulations on General Staff of National Guard troops
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
Read more
Russia ready to drive hard bargain with US — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow is facing "extreme hostility from Europe which has become the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia"
Read more
Belarusian military conducts day/night missile strike drills
According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the missile troops are performing a full range of activities
Read more
US, Iran ready to compromise on Tehran’s nuclear deal — Turkey’s top diplomat
"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries," Hakan Fidan said
Read more
France loses sovereignty in terms of nuclear deterrence — expert
"Since Francois Hollande’s presidency and the start of the Ukrainian crisis, Paris has ceded its strategic sovereignty to Washington," French military expert Xavier Moreau told
Read more
Moscow court arrests accomplice in assassination attempt against General Alekseyev
Pavel Vasin assisted in gathering intelligence on the residential addresses and vehicles of SBU targets through Internet applications and search engines
Read more
IOC disqualifies Ukrainian athlete Geraskevich from 2026 Winter Olympics
The IOC earlier prohibited Vladislav Geraskevich from wearing a controversial helmet at the 2026 Games because it violates the Olympic Charter
Read more
Zelensky blocks peace in Ukraine to profit further from conflict — Russian senator
Natalia Nikonorova noted that the West was increasing pressure on Zelensky to organize elections
Read more
Rostov Nuclear Power Plant operating normally after overnight drone attack
The NPP representatives stated that radiation levels at the nuclear power facility and in the surrounding area were normal and did not exceed natural background levels
Read more
Kiev intensifies attacks on civilians during important settlement talks — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to a series of attacks carried out by Kiev last week using drones and missiles on the Belgorod Region, resulting in casualties and injuries to civilians and damage to civilian facilities
Read more
Peskov does not exclude extending Victory Parade invitation to Trump
The Russian presidential spokesman recalled that Russia "recently marked a major anniversary, and large-scale events were held in Moscow"
Read more
Iran, US not discussing complete cessation of uranium enrichment — Security Council chief
Ali Larijani emphasized that the country needed it in the energy and pharmaceutical industries
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out strike on kindergarten in Zaporozhye Region — governor
There were no casualties
Read more
No plans to participate in first meeting of Board of Peace in Kremlin — spokesman
The topic of the Board is still being studied by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
German politician slams sponsoring Kiev as waste German taxpayer money
Instead of seriously working on a peace plan and demanding a compromise, including from Vladimir Zelensky, the German government "is issuing one check after another to Ukraine," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia
There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data
Read more
Kiev's forced evacuation of children tears families apart — ombudswoman
Maria Lvova-Belova said it was especially shameless that Ukraine was threatening to take away parental rights
Read more
US Treasury may lift sanctions on Russian oil if Ukraine conflict is resolved
On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place
Read more
OPEC+ oil production below target in January 2026 — report
The countries participating in the alliance produced 37,185 mln bpd not including Libya, Iran and Venezuela exempted from the deal implementation
Read more
Ukraine adds economy minister to Russia talks lineup — Bloomberg
Kiev intends to focus on economic recovery at the next stage of consultations and will integrate Alexey Sobolev into its delegation for that purpose, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Indian authorities urge state companies to buy more oil in the US, Venezuela — newspaper
Indian refineries are capable to refine about 20 mln metric tons of US oil per year or 400,000 barrels per day
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more