Poll shows 34% of Russians consider themselves cheerful

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The share of Russians who described their emotional state as cheerful reached 34% in January, while 25% felt composed, 23% reported feeling anxious, and 18% felt agitated, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said.

"The largest group is those who feel 'cheerful' - 34%. They reported experiencing mostly positive emotions in the days preceding the poll. Those who feel ‘composed experience emotions less frequently. They are either introverted and unwilling to share their feelings or are concealing them. This group accounts for 25% of respondents. The ‘anxious’ group consists of people who experienced emotions that were negative," VCIOM Director Valery Fyodorov said at a roundtable discussion on the psychological and emotional state of Russian society.

According to the pollsters, society was predominantly positive in January, reporting goodwill, hope, and calm. More than half of respondents also mentioned confidence and joy. The negative emotions that typically affect Russians in January are, first of all, anxiety, followed by sadness and irritation. Fear, loss, and anger are the least common.

Poll results also indicated that Gen Z was the most optimistic, with 46% reporting feeling cheerful and only 13% saying they were anxious. The older the generation, the more respondents reported experiencing negative emotions.