Moscow gets 20% of its monthly precipitation in one day — forecaster

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. About 20% of the average monthly precipitation has already fallen in Moscow over the past 24 hours, a leading specialist at the Phobos Weather Center, Evgeny Tishkovets, said.

"Over the past day, the main Moscow weather station, located at the VDNKh exhibition center, recorded 10 mm of precipitation as water. The same amount fell in the Tushino District, and 11 mm fell on one of Moscow’s oldest streets outside the Kremlin walls, Balchug. This accounts for 20% of the monthly average," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The forecaster also said that in some southern parts of the Moscow Region, up to half of the monthly average precipitation fell in certain areas.

The highest daily total was recorded in the town of Kashira, in the southern Moscow Region, with 20 mm.

The towns of Cherusti and Serpukhov, also in the southern region, each received 15 mm, against monthly averages of 42 mm and 39 mm, respectively.

In the town of Kolomna, in the southeast of the Moscow Region, the total was 14 mm compared with an average of 41 mm.

In Volokolamsk, in the northwest, it was 12 mm against 41 mm.

In Naro-Fominsk, in the southwest, it was 11 mm against 44 mm.