Court sets bail at $760,000 for former Ukrainian PM Timoshenko

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. A court in Kiev has set bail at 33.3 million hryvnia (approximately $760,000) for Yulia Timoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, according to a live broadcast on the TSN television channel.

"The prosecution’s motion is partially granted and bail is set at 33.3 million hryvnia as a measure of restraint," the judge read out the court ruling.

The measure does not stipulate placing Timoshenko in custody until the sum is actually paid. However, she is banned from leaving the Kiev Region and must notify the authorities if she changes her place of residence or job. Apart from that, she must cede her foreign passport and refrain from contacting some lawmakers. Previously, prosecutors demanded a bail of 50 million hryvnia (more than $1 million).