Four in five Germans believe Trump's policies threaten NATO's existence — poll

BERLIN, January 16. /TASS/. Around 80% of Germans believe that US President Donald Trump’s policies pose a threat to NATO’s future, according to a poll conducted by the Wahlen research group for ZDF TV.

The survey found that 78% of respondents think Trump’s political course threatens NATO’s continued existence, while 18% expressed the opposite view.

A clear consensus has also emerged on the European Union’s stance toward US military intervention in other countries’ politics. Some 69% of Germans said the EU should take a firm position against such intervention. At the same time, 22% believe the bloc should remain neutral, and only 5% think the EU should support US actions.

The survey was conducted from January 13 to 15 and included 1,245 respondents.

President Trump has repeatedly voiced interest in acquiring Greenland. During his first term, he even proposed purchasing the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that annexation was feasible. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, fueling speculation about potential US ambitions.

Greenland remains an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, alongside their NATO commitments, signed a defense treaty under which the United States committed to defending the island against potential threats.