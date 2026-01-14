Less than one in five Americans supports Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland — poll

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. Only 17% of US citizens support President Donald Trump’s push to make Greenland a part of America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The two-day nationwide survey showed that many Americans are concerned about Trump’s threats toward Denmark, a NATO ally "which has been a Danish territory for centuries," Reuters reported. Almost half - 47% - of respondents disapprove of US efforts to acquire Greenland, while 35% said they were on the fence. Another one in five respondents said they actually had not heard about the plans to acquire Greenland.

According to the poll, only 4% of Americans believe that using military force to seize Greenland from Denmark would be a "good idea." At the same time, 71% "thought it would be a bad idea," the article notes.

Reuters also reported that about 66% of respondents expressed concern that US attempts to acquire Greenland could damage NATO and US relations with European allies. Denmark has warned that the use of military force would spell the end of NATO, the agency recalled.

The online survey polled 1,217 adult US residents and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. In early 2026, Trump said Greenland was not adequately protected and claimed that Russia or China could "take" the island if the US did not act.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed a defense treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island from potential aggression.