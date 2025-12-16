GFCN president proposes strengthening cooperation to combat fake news

BEIJING, December 16. /TASS/. Director General of ANPO "Dialog" and ANPO "Dialog Regions", President of the Global Fact-Checking Network Vladimir Tabak proposed that the participants of the VI Russian-Chinese Media Forum hold joint Russia-China educational events on media literacy.

He discussed media trends and the regulation of global digital platforms, noting that many social media platforms are formally neutral but, in practice, convey politically biased narratives. "We are developing an international project to combat fake information within the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN). We are very pleased that representatives of the People's Republic of China have participated in the ‘Dialogue about Fakes’ forum for three years in a row and would like to invite you to strengthen cooperation in this area. We see great potential in the joint development of educational programs, the exchange of methods for identifying generative content, and the coordination of efforts on international platforms, including initiatives within the GFCN," Tabak emphasized.

The GFCN president also noted the threat of deepfakes and discussed the "Zephyr" system for identifying and monitoring fabricated audiovisual content, which ANPO "Dialog Regions" is developing jointly with leading Russian big tech corporations. A proposal was also made to enhance cooperation between GFCN, Russia, and China in the fight against deepfakes.

Director General of the TASS news agency Andrey Kondrashov, speaking at the forum, proposed that Chinese partners join the international fact-checking organization to jointly combat disinformation and the falsification of history. He noted that Western media are making attempts to tarnish Moscow and Beijing’s joint achievements and are hindering the establishment of mutual understanding between Russian and Chinese people.

The VI Russian-Chinese Media Forum "Creating a new future of Russian-Chinese Media Cooperation: Consensus and Actions" opened in Beijing on December 16. The event is organized by the TASS and Xinhua news agencies, with heads of leading media structures from both countries in attendance, including Russia’s Channel One, VGTRK, RT as well as China’s People’s Daily and CMG. The previous event of this caliber took place in 2019 in Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.