St. Andrew's Flag raised on Velikiye Luki diesel-electric sub in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. The ceremonial raising of the Russian naval flag on the new-generation large diesel-electric submarine Velikiye Luki, a Project 677 Lada-class submarine being built for the Baltic Fleet, took place at the Admiralty Shipyards (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation - USC) in St. Petersburg, TASS reports from the site.

"The Lada-class submarine combines advanced technologies and complex technical solutions. Despite its relatively small displacement, the ship is an important naval combat asset, boasting extensive combat capabilities – both offensive and defensive – thanks to all the design solutions," Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Hero of Russia Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

On the eve of the raising of the St. Andrew's Flag, the crew completed a program of tests that confirmed the submarine's specified performance characteristics. The contractors' sea trials and state trials of the submarine took place in the Baltic Sea. The Velikiye Luki submarine is the third Project 677 submarine. It was designed by USC’s Rubin Central Design Bureau. The submarine's launching ceremony took place on December 23, 2022.

Lada-class submarines are quiet and capable of diving to depths of around 300 meters. The Lada series submarines are 66.8 meters long and 7.1 meters wide. They have a submerged speed of 21 knots. A Lada-class submarine has a 35-person crew and 45-day endurance. Project 677 submarines are known for their stealth, they are equipped with the latest acoustic protection systems, and a powerful sonar system. These subs are armed with missile and torpedo systems allowing them to strike both at sea and land targets.

Project 677 submarines are considered to be the most advanced non-nuclear submarines in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. They are designed to destroy enemy’s submarines, surface ships, vessels and coastal installations, as well as to lay minefields and land and take on board reconnaissance and sabotage groups.