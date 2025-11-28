Russian artist Safronov to present his first solo exhibition in India this December

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. A multimedia exhibition by Russian People’s Artist and Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts Nikolay Safronov, featuring approximately 100 of his paintings, will open in New Delhi this December, after which it will move to Mumbai, staying there through Christmas and the New Year, the artist told reporters.

The art display will be a significant event for Russian-Indian cultural diplomacy that also launches a new international project for the artist. The exhibitions are scheduled to take place at the Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi (December 7-21, 2025) and at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai (December 25, 2025 - January 15, 2026), with backing from Russian oil major Rosneft.

Titled "Dream Vision," the exhibition will offer an interactive experience, enhanced by modern multimedia solutions that complement the displayed paintings. Safronov has created a singular piece that integrates India's epic narratives, history, culture, and art. "There will be 15 distinct zones, multimedia projections, LED and volumetric screens, cutting-edge technology incorporating neuro mirrors, animated paintings, and spot lighting. Visitors will perceive the paintings as though they are illuminated from within," Safronov elaborated.

The artist noted that the exhibition was made possible through the support of Rosneft. "The company funds numerous cultural initiatives, thereby forging a vital bridge between Russia and the world. Ultimately, culture unites people most effectively, as it communicates in a universal language—the language of positive emotions. I am pleased to participate in these meaningful and benevolent initiatives," Safronov stressed.

Admission to the exhibition will be free of charge. During his visit to India, Safronov plans to meet with Indian artists and art critics and will conduct masterclasses for students of Indian art colleges and universities. "I am hopeful the exhibition will prove successful and attract a diverse audience, including local residents, the creative intelligentsia, schoolchildren, and business representatives. I extend my gratitude once more to Rosneft for supporting this project and facilitating its development," the artist added.

Nikolay Safronov embarked on his artistic career in 1973. He is a frequent contributor to major national and international exhibitions, and the majority of his works are held in private collections and the premier museums of Russia and Europe.