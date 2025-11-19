Putin says new generation of digital technologies will soon emerge

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Digital progress will be gaining momentum, with technologies surpassing the capabilities of existing systems to emerge soon, President Vladimir Putin said at Sber’s AI Journey conference.

"It is clear that digital progress will be gaining momentum, and in the foreseeable future, technologies will inevitably emerge that will surpass the capabilities of existing systems. And this will happen very quickly," he said, adding that this refers to generative artificial intelligence as well.

The head of state expressed confidence that younger generations of researchers, Russian scientists and engineers will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to solving the most complex research problems.