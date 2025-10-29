FSB thwarts terror plot targeting transport facility in southern Russia's Stavropol Region

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a terror plot targeting a transport facility in the Stavropol Region, the FSB told TASS.

"Subversive and terrorist activities by a Russian national, born in 1980, recruited by Ukrainian special services, were thwarted in the Stavropol Region," the FSB said. According to the FSB, the potential attacker, a Georgiyevsk resident, agreed to communicate on Telegram with a member of a Ukrainian terrorist organization affiliated with the enemy’s special services, and filmed a regional transport facility with a view to blowing it up later.

Earlier this month, the FSB said, he bought components for an improvised explosive device from a retailer and hid them in a cache. He was detained by FSB officers while heading to the site of the planned attack.