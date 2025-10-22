Russia's Federation Council to discuss denunciation of agreement on plutonium utilization

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council will discuss the denunciation of an intergovernmental agreement with the US on plutonium utilization at a plenary session.

According to accompanying documents, the agreement and its protocols have already been suspended by a Russian presidential decree and federal law due to US sanctions, the US approving support for Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion and the increased American military presence in Eastern Europe.

The United States’ intention to alter the procedure of the management and disposition of plutonium also triggered Russia’s decision to suspend the agreements.