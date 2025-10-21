Louvre heist losses estimated at 88 mln euro

PARIS, October 21. /TASS/. The Louvre estimates its losses from the October 19 heist at 88 million euro, Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, said.

"According to the Louvre director, losses are estimated at 88 million euro," she told the RTL radio station. "This is an impressing sum but is incompatible with the losses in terms of historic value."

According to Beccuau, the robbers will not be able to get this much of money "if they opt to melt down" what they have stolen.

She noted that the probe continues and involved some 100 investigators. She did not rule out that along with the four robbers who broke into the Louvre more people could be involved in plotting the theft.

Beccuau said on October 19 that four criminals got into the museum using a furniture elevator. They broke into the Galerie d'Apollon (Gallery of Apollo) and stole nine jewelry pieces. They lost one of the stolen items, the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, inlaid with 1,354 diamonds, while fleeing the scene. Investigators believe that the theft was committed by professionals, she said. The robbers have not yet been identified.