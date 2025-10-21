Statistics show alcohol consumption declining in Russia since March

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Alcohol consumption in Russia has been falling this year, with the annual figure dropping from 8.41 liters to 7.84 liters per capita in March, data from the Unified Interdepartmental Information System (EMISS) showed.

According to statistics seen by TASS, alcohol consumption figures stood at 7.84 liters per person a year in September, a drop from 7.93 liters in August, 8.01 liters in July, 8.12 liters in June, 8.22 liters in May, 8.32 liters in April and 8.41 liters in March.

On average, in the first nine months of 2025, alcohol consumption amounted to 8.18 liters per person in Russia.

The least alcohol is consumed in Chechnya and Ingushetia, while residents of the Jewish and Chukotka autonomous regions drink the most.