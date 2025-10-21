Public trust in Russian army stands at 80% — recent poll

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Around 80% of Russians say they trust the Russian army, with the same share feeling proud of the country’s strong military and defense capabilities, based on a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and obtained by TASS.

Additionally, 69% of citizens are ready to reduce personal spending, driven by a sense of responsibility for their country.

The nationwide telephone survey, conducted in October 2025, included 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older. The research was commissioned by the Expert Institute of Social Research (EISI).

"Amid growing international tensions and new challenges, the high level of public trust in the army and pride in the country’s military strength (both at 80%) are particularly valuable. These results reflect the consolidation of Russian society around the idea of protecting national interests and supporting the state’s efforts in civil defense," the study notes.

Seven out of ten respondents said they feel a sense of responsibility for their country and "expressed willingness to cut back on their needs to ensure its security (69%)," with nearly half (45%) fully agreeing with this statement.

"The readiness to take concrete actions, even at personal cost, for the well-being of the homeland illustrates a proactive understanding of patriotism, replacing a more emotional approach," the findings highlight.

Overall, the study emphasizes that the army remains "a key institution entrusted with the vital mission of defending Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.".