Public trust in Russian army stands at 80% — recent poll

69% of citizens are ready to reduce personal spending, driven by a sense of responsibility for their country

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Around 80% of Russians say they trust the Russian army, with the same share feeling proud of the country’s strong military and defense capabilities, based on a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and obtained by TASS.

Additionally, 69% of citizens are ready to reduce personal spending, driven by a sense of responsibility for their country.

The nationwide telephone survey, conducted in October 2025, included 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older. The research was commissioned by the Expert Institute of Social Research (EISI).

"Amid growing international tensions and new challenges, the high level of public trust in the army and pride in the country’s military strength (both at 80%) are particularly valuable. These results reflect the consolidation of Russian society around the idea of protecting national interests and supporting the state’s efforts in civil defense," the study notes.

Seven out of ten respondents said they feel a sense of responsibility for their country and "expressed willingness to cut back on their needs to ensure its security (69%)," with nearly half (45%) fully agreeing with this statement.

"The readiness to take concrete actions, even at personal cost, for the well-being of the homeland illustrates a proactive understanding of patriotism, replacing a more emotional approach," the findings highlight.

Overall, the study emphasizes that the army remains "a key institution entrusted with the vital mission of defending Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.".

Cybercrime losses in Russia reach hundreds of billions — Prosecutor General
Alexander Gutsan said the rapid digitalization of all spheres of life simultaneously creates a new hybrid space for unlawful activity
Read more
Kiev defies Trump administration's push to resolve Ukraine crisis — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that the Kiev regime was doing everything it could to provoke the conflict escalation
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 113 Ukrainian UAVs, 48 UAV control posts in past day
In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army also lost a T-72 tank, two armored combat vehicles and two Akatsiya and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Russia, US coordinating on issues touched upon during Lavrov-Rubio call — senior diplomat
In response to a question on whether the top diplomats addressed the possible US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Sergey Ryabkov said: "I am not ready to make public the content of such contacts"
Read more
First Russia-UAE business forum to be held in Dubai on December 10
Representatives of leading companies, investment funds, technology startups and logistical operators of the two countries will take part in the forum
Read more
EU countries to face penalties for severing oil, gas contracts with Russia — Szijjarto
Hungary is receiving oil and gas from Russia under contracts that are to remain in force for several years more, the minister said
Read more
Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister
She will now form a government within the day
Read more
Militants from Poland, Romania, Colombia, UK, US fighting in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Colombian militants are used in the most difficult areas
Read more
Japan’s government resigns ahead of new prime minister’s election
Shigeru Ishiba, 68, served as the prime minister of Japan for 386 days
Read more
Incident at Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania not harming environment
Preventive measures for the purpose of excluding the repetition of this situation and the incident investigation are underway
Read more
Russia warned Hungary about tit-for-tat measures if its assets are seized — Szijjarto
"It once again underlines extreme danger of touching Russian assets frozen in the European Union," the Hungarian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russian Strela-10 air defense system downs Ukrainian Furia drone near Kramatorsk in DPR
Air surveillance posts of the Battlegroup South also shot down two Ukrainian heavy drones
Read more
Shale gas loses profitability if oil price dips — Gazprom
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also cast a doubt on Europe’s prospects of substituting Russian deliveries by shale and liquefied natural gas
Read more
Air raid alert issued in six regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens also went off in the Kiev region
Read more
Russian-US presidents’ meeting in Budapest should bring positive results — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov emphasized that the American leader is determined to carry on with the peace process
Read more
Russian troops liberate Lenino community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Houthis leave UN compound in Sana, release UN employees
All the 15 international UN employees can now move freely around the UN compound in Sana and be in touch with US structures and their families
Read more
Russian intel chief says US focus on force means readiness to put pressure on partners
Sergey Naryshkin noted that "there are no longer any untouchables"
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio discuss steps to implement understandings reached by Putin, Trump
"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
Read more
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Read more
Paris’ position on Ukraine conflicts with its citizens’ interests — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle noted that "France is no longer a really sovereign state"
Read more
Furniture elevator used during Louvre heist was stolen by robbers — media
According to the newspaper, the vehicle was put up for sale on the Leboncoin adds website by a man whose identity is not disclosed
Read more
Hamas leaders did not approve violation of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Trump insists
The US president emphasized his readiness to use force against the Gaza-based movement in the event of an escalation
Read more
Russia to help Ethiopia gain energy sovereignty — ambassador to Addis Ababa
Russian companies have "unique competencies" and proven technologies for modernizing and extending the service life of energy facilities built according to Soviet designs, Yevgeny Terekhin noted
Read more
Russian diplomat comments on reports of Lavrov-Rubio meeting allegedly put on hold
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it was impossible to put on hold what had not been agreed on
Read more
Slovakia, UAE confident Ukrainian conflict has no military solution — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the UAE president discussed a wide range of issues, including the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military-industrial sphere
Read more
Many EU politicians will try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto added that a considerable number of European leaders are advocating for more financial and military aid to Ukraine
Read more
Several Ukrainian ports do not receive ships due to damaged infrastructure
Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Alexey Kuleba did not specify which ports were involved
Read more
Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister
Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest
Read more
EU ambassadors agree proposal to use Russian frozen assets — Politico
Belgium has previously opposed the idea of confiscating Russian frozen assets as it host Euroclear which holds the bulk of them
Read more
Russia hopes to make progress on Ukrainian settlement at Budapest summit — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pinpointed an intention to discuss the bilateral relations
Read more
Preparations for Lavrov-Rubio meeting, spirit of Anchorage — senior diplomat's remarks
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Russian side will continue to convey the importance of the work within the framework set at the Anchorage summit to its US colleagues
Read more
Meeting of 'coalition of willing' on Ukraine to be held in London on October 24 — Macron
According to the French president, Vladimir Zelensky will also take part in the meeting
Read more
Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel
According to the sources, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Struggle for AI dominance becomes new conflict zone — Russian intel chief
"It is already clear that Western intelligence services are harnessing the latest technological capabilities to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states," Sergey Naryshkin stated
Read more
EU, NATO working to thwart everything — senior Russian diplomat
"There is no issue that is of no interest to them except how to damage Russia, undermine Russia's positions, and make it more difficult for Moscow to solve the problems it faces," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses
The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production
Read more
Belgium not to block EU plan to use Russian assets — Politico
EU ambassadors have informally agreed draft European Council conclusions that call on the Commission to put forward a proposal that is "underpinned by appropriate European solidarity and risk-sharing," the newspaper wrote
Read more
Senior diplomat says too early to discuss when Lavrov, Rubio could meet, urges planning
According to Sergey Ryabkov, any contact of such a scale should be properly prepared
Read more
Ukraine was doomed to defeat in any military conflict with Russia — former PM
"With all the problems that exist in Russia, it is about 10 times stronger than Ukraine," Nikolay Azarov noted
Read more
Global electricity consumption to grow twofold in 2050 - Novak
Large-scale construction of electric power installations is expected globally in this connection
Read more
European NATO allies gearing up for war with Russia — foreign intel chief
"Mobilization measures and the systematic indoctrination of the population with propaganda about an allegedly inevitable Russian aggression have become routine," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Russian troops advance near Krasny Liman, gain foothold on Yampol outskirts, says DPR head
The Ukrainian military is trying by all means to hold on to Yampol because its liberation will cut off all supply routes for its battlegroup in Krasny Liman, Denis Pushilin stated
Read more
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Read more
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees possibility of Lavrov, Rubio holding phone call again
The two top diplomats last talked over the phone on October 20
Read more
Russia may play significant role in recognition of Palestinian State — ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Palestinian Authority should assume control of the Gaza Strip
Read more
New EU sanctions will not deprive Serbia of Russian gas — expert
As Anton Sviridenko noted, the document uses wording that implies that gas transiting through EU countries should not enter EU countries themselves, which is why additional monitoring is being introduced
Read more
Ukraine, Europe should participate in Russia-US discussions on Ukrainian conflict — Macron
Emmanuel Macron said it is necessary if the future of Ukraine as well as the security of Europeans are at stake
Read more
Trump spoke about security guarantees for both Moscow, Kiev at Zelensky meeting — agency
The news agency pointed out that the meeting "was a clear disappointment for Zelenskiy, who had hoped to convince Trump to supply his government with long-range Tomahawk missiles
Read more
Since 2014 coup Ukraine’s population down to 20 million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Ukraine's population stood at 52 million in 1990
Read more
Several EU leaders would like to attend Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — news outlet
According to the newspaper, the European leaders are pushing for Vladimir Zelensky to participate in the Budapest meeting and all potential future talks
Read more
Russian top diplomat Lavrov to hold talks with Ethiopian counterpart in Moscow
The program of the Ethiopian delegation's visit to Russia provides for the "time check regarding the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda," Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said
Read more
Air defenses down four Ukrainian UAVs over Russia’s southern Voronezh Region
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Read more
Kiev loses 4,200 troops, mercenaries in battles near LPR over week — military expert
During this period, Russian forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 73 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 104 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as nearly 400 enemy combat vehicles, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Kiev turns Kherson into 'cannon fodder' source, abducting people for army — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder"
Read more
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine approaching end of conflict — media
Vladimir Zelensky indicated a desire to participate in a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest
Read more
Russia ready to send floating power plant to Mauritius — ambassador
Irada Zeilanova noted that such a plant will make it possible to provide the island with green energy during the long period of time
Read more
Russia’s the world’s leader in gas reserves — Gazprom CEO
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also noted significant progress in developing domestic pipe production for the gas industry
Read more
What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
Read more
Serbia’s in a desperate situation after EU decision on Russian gas — Energy Minister
According to Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, thanks to "President Aleksandar Vucic’s excellent relations with world leaders," Belgrade hopes to find a solution and is doing everything possible to resolve the current situation
Read more
Hungary becoming bridge between Russia, US, Europe — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle also said he is glad that thanks to US President Donald Trump’s efforts peace has been established in the Middle East
Read more
Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," Georg Georgiev said
Read more
Zelensky confirms Washington discussions on Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass
Vladimir Zelensky also said that Trump team members were concerned Ukraine could use a pause in military activities to prepare an offensive
Read more
West wants Russia to be bogged down in Ukrainian conflict until 2030s — Duma member
Andrey Gurulev reaffirmed that Russian society remains united in supporting the military effort
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Foreign intel agencies seek to physically eliminate undesirables — Russian intel service
According to Sergey Naryshkin, a striking example of that is the operation that Israel carried out against the Hezbollah movement in September 2024, blowing up thousands of handheld pagers in Lebanon and Syria
Read more
Court in Slovakia slaps 21-year prison sentence on assailant of Slovak PM Fico — TV
Juraj Cintula was found guilty of terrorism charges
Read more
Iran to consider IAEA cooperation proposal if it presents any — SNSC
Following the activation of the Snapback mechanism, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously stated, Iran will revise the Cairo Agreement, Ali Larijani said
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with all countries based on mutual equality and respect — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that, "in the areas, which are crucial for the life support of the country, it is necessary to be self-sufficient, or to look for partners who are not infected with the Western 'disease'
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Trump does not believe in Ukrainian victory in conflict
The US leader also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled in the end
Read more
Russia will quickly push AI forward owing to huge gas reserves — Gazprom
Implementation of artificial intelligence will result in an increase in electric power consumption by major economic centers of the world by two - three times, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said
Read more
Zelensky cheated Trump on natural resources deal, ex-Ukrainian PM says
Vladimir Zelensky misled Donald Trump because he himself had no clue, Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Europe never looked weaker than now — Daily Telegraph
Columnist James Crisp said that Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "are just backseat drivers" in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers weekly on LPR fronts — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that the enemy suffers the most substantial losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief
The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Putin call makes Trump insist on ending Ukraine conflict on current front line — media
According to Reuters, Donald Trump pushed Vladimir Zelensky to give up swathes of Ukraine’s territory at their October 17 meeting
Read more
Telegram messenger co-founder Durov says Louvre’s heist points to decline of France
Pavel Durov said that "it’s another sad sign of the decline of a once great country where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones"
Read more
EU's ban on Russian energy supplies will deprive Hungary of almost all gas — Szijjarto
If Druzhba is banned, Budapest will be dependent on a pipeline that, as tests have shown, is incapable of providing the necessary supply volumes, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia appreciates DPRK's support for special military operation — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov recalled that, in a press conference marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically praised the valor and dedication of Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces
Read more
Press review: EU set to hinder Russia-US summit as Arab League invites Russia to aid Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 21st
Read more
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
Read more
About 200 US troops involved in creation of coordination center for Gaza — WSJ
The center will collect information about the situation in Gaza in real time from various sources, including reconnaissance drones and international organizations
Read more
Russia insists that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev remains inadmissible — MFA
As Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored, "the idea of supplying missiles directly conflicts with the rhetoric of 'peace' that Western officials often cite"
Read more
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Read more
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia refuse to participate in EU's anti-Russian tribunal — source
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas mentioned a problem with establishing this body which had been supported merely by 25 out of 27 EU countries, without going into details
Read more
Bolivia’s president elect positively assesses BRICS
"BRICS is a good trade association," Rodrigo Paz said
Read more
Trump tells Zelensky not to expect Tomahawks anytime soon — media
According to the piece, Trump emphasized that "his main priority" is ending the armed conflict in Ukraine rather than preventing potential territorial concessions
Read more
Hungarian top diplomat arrives in Washington to prepare for Trump's Budapest trip
"Serious days are coming," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson calls on Macron to drop aggressive rhetoric about Ukrainian crisis
Pierre de Gaulle expressed hope that "peace will be established swiftly, now, without delays," and France "will take part in this, even if not immediately"
Read more
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Read more
AfD leader calls Budapest best place for Putin-Trump meeting
Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel also thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for "not allowing to be misled in his efforts toward peace and compromise"
Read more
Trump finishing what JFK started by negotiating peace with Russia — US lawmaker
Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump was committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and normalizing relations with Russia
Read more
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Read more