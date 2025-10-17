Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies aged 74 — Rolling Stone

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A guitarist and co-founder of legendary American glam rockers Kiss, Ace Frehley, has died at the age of 74, the Rolling Stone magazine wrote citing his family's statement.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley’s family said. "The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

The cause of death has not yet been announced. The magazine said that Frehley cancelled all his concerts for 2025 due to unspecified "ongoing medical issues."

Kiss was founded in 1973 in New York City. The rockers are known throughout the world for their trademark black-and-white face paint and flamboyant stage outfits. Over their 45-year career, the band sold over 100 mln copies of their albums.

Frehley, who recorded 10 albums with Kiss, left the band in 1982, but took part in the reunion of 1996 to leave it again in 2022. As a solo musician, he recorded over 10 albums, with the last one, headlined 10,000 Volts, hitting the shelves in 2024.