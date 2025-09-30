Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian skier Bolshunov

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s three-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing Alexander Bolshunov has been listed in the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

Bolshunov is charged with infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supporting Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.

Bolshunov, 28, won three gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. He also owns four silver and two bronze Olympic medals in addition to winning the 2021 world championship. Besides, he has six silver and two bronze medals at the world championships.