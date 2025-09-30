Russian court fines Microsoft $42,423 for refusal to remove banned content

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has fined Microsoft 3.5 mln rubles ($42,423) for refusing to remove prohibited information, the court's press service told TASS.

"The Tagansky District Court of Moscow, has found Microsoft Corporation guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of a website owner to remove information when the obligation to remove such information is provided for by Russian law). The court imposed an administrative penalty of 3.5 million rubles," the press service said. The court did not specify the nature of the claims against the company.

A year earlier, this company had already been fined under the same article. The reason was the failure to remove a number of links to extremist materials.

In March 2022, Microsoft announced it was leaving the Russian market and suspending sales of its products and services in Russia.