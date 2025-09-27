SBU issues arrest warrant for Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) issued an arrest warrant for Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, according to a statement in the SBU database reviewed by TASS.

Likhachev was declared wanted in 2024. He is accused in absentia of violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Rosatom CEO has been on Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) extremist website's database since 2022.

The SBU regularly brings charges in absentia against Russian political, military, cultural, and public figures. In addition, Vladimir Zelensky signs numerous decrees imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as citizens of other countries whom Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia.