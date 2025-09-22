Ransomware causes disruption at European airports — agency

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. A ransomware attack has disrupted operations at several European airports, ENISA, the EU agency focused on cybersecurity in Europe, said in a statement.

"Law enforcement is involved to investigate" malicious software that locks up data until the victim pays to have access restored, Reuters quoted the statement by ENISA.

Earlier, several European airports, including London Heathrow, as well as airports in Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin, reported technical issues and check-in system disruptions due to a cyberattack. This resulted in queues at airports, with many flights cancelled.