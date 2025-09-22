Trump says his team found answer to why autism cases in children have increased

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that his administration has found an answer to why the number of children with autism in the United States is increasing each year.

"I think we found an answer to autism. How about that? Autism. Tomorrow, we're going to be talking in the oval office in the White House about autism," he said in the city of Glendale, Arizona, during a farewell ceremony for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in an assassination attempt.

"How it happens, so we won't let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it, so that parents can help their child," Trump added.

The US president noted that 20 years ago, autism affected only one in 10,000 children, whereas now it affects one in twelve.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that the Trump administration will announce that the rise in autism cases among children may be linked to women’s use of acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) during pregnancy. Additionally, authorities plan to claim that leucovorin (also known as folinic acid) can treat autism.