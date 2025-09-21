{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Intervision winner to donate part of prize money to charity in Russia

Speaking to TASS, the singer Duc Phuc described his victory as a career-defining moment

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc, the Intervision 2025 winner, has announced he will donate part of his prize money to charity in Russia.

"Mr. Duc Phuc reveals a little secret: he would like to use some of the money he will receive from his winnings to help a charity fund in Russia," an interpreter conveyed his words on Channel One.

Speaking to TASS, the singer described his victory as a career-defining moment.

"Thank you very much for your congratulations. I am so happy right now, I feel immense pride, probably the greatest in my career, at winning such a large competition. It was an honor for me to represent my country. I am glad that I performed well," he said.

Phuc recalled that in 2015 he won the third season of The Voice Vietnam, but stressed that triumphing at Intervision meant much more.

"I have won before, but today I am much happier to be the winner of such a major international contest. This feeling cannot be compared to anything else," he added.

 

Intervision

 

Intervision was a song contest organized by the International Radio and Television Organization, which existed from 1946 to 1993. It was held in the 1960s and 1980s, similar to Eurovision, a music award organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the International Radio and Television Organization. The contest was attended not only by socialist countries close to the USSR, but also by Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

On February 3, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Intervision international music contest. The revived contest took place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow, with a live broadcast on Channel One. Russia was represented by Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia who performs under the pseudonym Shaman.

TASS is the contest’s information partner.

Vietnam’s Duc Phuc wins Intervision 2025 song contest
Second place went to The Nomad Trio from Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Lavrov highlights importance of public diplomacy as he addresses World Public Assembly
According to the Russian foreign minister, amid today’s turbulence, such joint efforts to foster greater confidence and mutual understanding in the international arena deserve the deepest respect and every form of support
Read more
Strong flare occurs on Sun — scientists
Earlier, experts from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that flare activity is slowly beginning to grow on the Sun
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
New sanctions set no restrictions on purchase of Russian oil — European Commissioner
Valdis Dombrovskis stressed that work on complete abandonment of Russian fossil fuels would continue, but did not specify its time frame
Read more
Shooting at wedding in US claims one life — TV
Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive or the exact number of victims
Read more
Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen
Read more
Singer VASSY to represent US at Intervision instead of Brandon Howard
American musician Brandon Howard will be unable to perform "due to unforeseen family circumstances"
Read more
Iran’s National Security Council decides to suspend cooperation with IAEA
"Cooperation with the Agency will be suspended in connection with the actions of the European countries," the statement said
Read more
Two Polish servicemen killed during parachute training in US
The families of the deceased will receive assistance, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said
Read more
Current UN structure incapable of meeting modern challenges, Erdogan says
Turkish President emphasized that Turkey "has always supported efforts to reform the UN and will continue to do so"
Read more
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Read more
Russian air defense shots down 1,667 fixed-wing drones in one week — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past week, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,330 troops in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility
Read more
Gaza radicals fire two rockets at Israel, one intercepted — IDF
The military added that no injuries were reported
Read more
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Read more
Vassy, representing United States, disqualified from Intervision song contest — organizers
"For reasons beyond the organizers and the US delegation, caused by unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, singer Vassy, a US and Australian citizen, cannot perform in the final of the music competition," the organizers said
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
Read more
Russian forces tighten circle around DPR’s Krasny Liman — expert
"There have been a number of significant successes in the Krasny Liman area this week, both to the northwest and northeast of the city," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian finance minister revealed details of Russian-Chinese alternative to Euroclear
Anton Siluanov emphasized that the goal is for Russia's investors to be able to freely buy securities in one country from another, without restrictions and obstacles
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
EU unhappy with US' desire to interfere in internal affairs of union — NYT
Despite this, Brussels wants to continue working with Washington for security reasons
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine only possible with Russia's consent — senior legislator
Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that European politicians have been trying unsuccessfully for three and a half years to impose unacceptable conditions on Moscow
Read more
Erdogan intends to discuss trade, investment, defense, regional issues with Trump
Erdogan noted that during his visit to the US, he will meet with several heads of state and government, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Read more
Russian assets confiscation mechanism needs more work — European Commissioner
Valdis Dombrovskis also noted that the next discussion of the mechanisms for issuing a "reparation loan" to Ukraine will be discussed at the next meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council
Read more
CSU leader considers it necessary to return Ukrainians fit for service to their homeland
Currently, there are more than 1.25 million Ukrainians in Germany
Read more
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Read more
Eight EU countries continue to import Russian gas, EC says
European Commission Spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that the EC has no information about the final destination of these supplies
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP restart plan progresses successfully, including water, power supply issues
"As for other aspects, they are not yet as obvious, but work is underway in every direction," ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk said
Read more
Starlink outage to hinder Ukraine's military operations, expert warns
According to Denis Fedutinov, the Starlink system has become a key component supporting the efficiency of its command system for Ukraine
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Armenia may transfer Electric Networks under international management — Pashinyan
Armenian Prime Minister said the government will go for the second scenario only if spending in the first scenario is too heavy for the country's budget.
Read more
Trump announces destruction of vessel used for drug trafficking in international waters
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans," the US President emphasized
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
US will stop supplying some weapons to Europe to replenish its own stockpiles — magazine
The Pentagon has compiled a list of scarce weapons systems and plans to block their sale to European allies
Read more
IAEA experts’ visit to Zaporozhye nuke training center was planned — director
In the morning, the NPP said that on September 19, Ukraine attacked the training center of the station with three drones
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Petrosian to compete in women’s singles at next year’s Olympics
The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Italy on February 6-22
Read more
Actions of European states participating in JCPOA unrelated to diplomacy — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that during a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 19, Russia, along with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly supported maintaining lifting the previous sanctions resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran
Read more
Le Pen hopes to run in early elections despite restrictions
The politician stressed she has no intention of leaving politics, even if she cannot participate in elections
Read more
Russia to continue assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin
The head of State noted that Republic Day has become a symbol of the courage and fortitude of the South Ossetian people, who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence in a stubborn struggle
Read more
Kremlin not surprised Trump's emotions running high on Ukraine issue
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin remains ready to settle the situation diplomatically and is doing a lot toward that end
Read more
US seeks European allies’ halt on Russian oil purchases — Trump
The president also noted that his administration is taking steps to increase domestic oil production in the United States and reduce its cost
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
Russia advances at two settlements near Kupyansk, recaptures forest — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about European Commission's 19th sanctions package against Russia
The potential visa restrictions previously reported in the Western media were not mentioned
Read more
Shokhin proposes using frozen Russian assets in joint projects with US
In this case, the Americans will influence Europe to unlock these funds, Shokhin said
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP can restore stable external power supply even without disconnected line
"We only need the opportunity, for the shelling of the plant and the area surrounding it to stop," ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk said
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
China respects companies’ will, balance of interests — Ministry of Commerce on TikTok deal
The Ministry of Commerce said that on September 14-15, China and the United States reached a basic consensus on resolving the TikTok issue
Read more
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
Read more
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Finland to do what it told to threaten Russia — Security Council member
"From a military and military-political point of view, we now have to take into account that we have a huge border - more than a thousand kilometers - with a new NATO member," Ivanov said
Read more
First World Public Assembly opens in Moscow
Hundreds of journalists from across the globe are covering the event, according to a TASS correspondent
Read more
Macron seeks to counterbalance Israel, US at UNGA session
According to Politico, at the UN session, Australia, Andorra, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, and France are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine as a state
Read more
US, OSCE observe Frontier-2025 exercises — CSTO Joint Headquarters
Military contingents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, operational groups of the Joint Staff and the CSTO secretariat took part in Frontier-2025
Read more
Shaman, representing Russia, asks Intervision contest jury not to evaluate his performance
"I understand that, according to the laws of hospitality, I cannot claim victory," said the singer
Read more
Cyberattack triggers technical problems at Berlin airport — DPA
The Friday evening attack forced the airport to disconnect from the systems, which can lead to longer waits for passengers to check in and board the flight, as well as delays
Read more
Szijjarto asks Kallas to recognize Antifa movement as terrorist
On September 17, US President Donald Trump declared the movement a terrorist organization
Read more
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
Read more
Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin
The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,515 servicemen in all special op areas over past day
Also over the past day, Russian air defense systems have shot down 65 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP’s unprecedented experience impacts entire nuclear industry — director
The technical solutions adopted by the plant’s personnel during extreme situations "will be reflected in regulatory frameworks and in approaches to responding to emergency and crisis scenarios," Yuri Chernichuk said
Read more
CSU leader says Europe unable to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine without US
"Russia will not accept any compromises involving the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine," Zeder said
Read more
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 18th
Read more
Saudi Arabia to host Intervision 2026
"We are happy to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said it is willing to host the Intervision international music contest in 2026," singer Alexey Vorobyov said
Read more
Intervision 2025 final starts in Moscow
Yaroslav Dronov known by his stage name Shaman, who represents Russia, will perform ninth in the final
Read more
US tells European allies of plans to cut off some security assistance to Baltics — Reuters
The plans were shared with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Pentagon official David Baker
Read more
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Read more
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Read more
US senators introduce bill to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kiev
According to the bill, the Washington administration should "implement a robust, sustained diplomatic campaign to persuade US allies" to also start using at least 5% of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
Read more
NATO to discuss incident with fighter jets in Estonia at beginning of week — DPA
According to the representative, consultations will be held in accordance with article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty
Read more
Vast majority of Brits disagree with recognizing Palestine — poll
87% opposed the unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, while only 13% expressed their backing
Read more
Russia’s Center, East battlegroups’ zones proved most successful this week
"This does not mean that we do not have successes in other directions," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Canadian authorities retain right to require Ukrainian citizens to prove army service
As of October 23, 2024, the Canadian authorities do not accept applications for permanent residence in Canada based on the applicants' kinship with Canadian citizens or Ukrainians already living in Canada
Read more
Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia
The US leader added that he "does not love" this situation
Read more
UK Prime Minister to announce recognition of State of Palestine on September 21
Downing Street earlier had warned that it would recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and failed to halt its military operation in the enclave
Read more
Retaking of Bagram base may result in second US invasion of Afghanistan — Reuters
Regaining control of the airbase may require the US to deploy more than 10,000 troops, what might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, the news agency said
Read more
Immigration sensitive issue for Russians, Putin believes
The president said it was possible to consider abolishing the patent system for labor migrants
Read more
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Read more
Trump warns of ‘bad things’ if Afghanistan does not return control of Bagram base
"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen," the president
Read more
Russian senator does not exclude new division of Poland which falls in the same trap
Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, said that Poland has always been an unfriendly country with regard to Russia and Belarus
Read more
EU intends to take restrictive measures against Russian payment system Mir — Kallas
The EU intends to restrict cash flows received by Russia, the EU top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 1,500 servicemen in special military op zone over past day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian military lost three tanks and 11 artillery guns
Read more
Cyberattack hits Brussels airport, some flights canceled
Work is currently underway to restore the systems to working order
Read more
Lavrov sees demand for Intervision song contest in BRICS and globally
"When we announced the contest to our partners and most of them gave a positive response almost immediately, and the news spread across the globe, countries distant from BRICS in geographical and organizational terms decided to send in their performers," the minister explained
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Read more
EU looks to restrict Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline — Bloomberg
According to the sources, these plans are separate from a proposed 19th sanctions package on Russia that would affect Russian LNG and oil tankers that the European Commission (EC) views as the country’s shadow fleet
Read more
Russian governor warns of potential impact from Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant
Russia and ZNPP employees are making every effort to protect the nuclear facility, Yevgeny Balitsky added
Read more
Syria may sign security agreement with Israel in coming days — acting president
The Syrian leader noted that "the agreement with Israel in no way means normalization of relations"
Read more
Ivanov sees Stubb’s words about outcome of Finland’s war with USSR allusion to Ukraine
"Real politicians are thinking more and more about whether Ukraine will remain a state in the future or not," Ivanov said
Read more
Russian forces destroy several Ukrainian fortified positions near Konstantinovka in DPR
Russian forces "significantly reinforced the grouping near Konstantinovka" and secured many positions, which "allows further development of success in this direction," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Intervision to eventually replace Eurovision — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov, the leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party, noted that he plans to watch the contestants' performances on television
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP’s integration into Russia in its final stages — director
"The process has been moving forward continuously since October 2022," ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk emphasized
Read more
Putin remains open to resolving Ukrainian crisis through talks — Kremlin
"We are counting on the United States and President Trump personally to make efforts to help in this matter," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more