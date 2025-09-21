Intervision winner to donate part of prize money to charity in Russia

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc, the Intervision 2025 winner, has announced he will donate part of his prize money to charity in Russia.

"Mr. Duc Phuc reveals a little secret: he would like to use some of the money he will receive from his winnings to help a charity fund in Russia," an interpreter conveyed his words on Channel One.

Speaking to TASS, the singer described his victory as a career-defining moment.

"Thank you very much for your congratulations. I am so happy right now, I feel immense pride, probably the greatest in my career, at winning such a large competition. It was an honor for me to represent my country. I am glad that I performed well," he said.

Phuc recalled that in 2015 he won the third season of The Voice Vietnam, but stressed that triumphing at Intervision meant much more.

"I have won before, but today I am much happier to be the winner of such a major international contest. This feeling cannot be compared to anything else," he added.

Intervision

Intervision was a song contest organized by the International Radio and Television Organization, which existed from 1946 to 1993. It was held in the 1960s and 1980s, similar to Eurovision, a music award organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the International Radio and Television Organization. The contest was attended not only by socialist countries close to the USSR, but also by Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

On February 3, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Intervision international music contest. The revived contest took place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow, with a live broadcast on Channel One. Russia was represented by Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia who performs under the pseudonym Shaman.

TASS is the contest’s information partner.