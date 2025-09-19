Moscow signs digitalization documents at Cloud Cities forum

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow signed a series of cooperation documents on digitalization in urban governance during the Cloud Cities Forum on the Future of BRICS Cities, the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin announced on his Telegram channel.

"Moscow has extensive experience in this field. Since 2011, we have been implementing digital technologies across all sectors of urban management, from healthcare to utilities. Every year, we carry out over 300 projects. Today, we are ready to share best practices with other cities in Russia and abroad. In particular, memorandums of understanding were signed with Minsk, Astana, and Bishkek. A joint statement with Raquel Flexa, a representative of the Rio de Janeiro city administration, will allow us to expand our cooperation in the future," the mayor stated.

He noted that Moscow also signed an agreement to transfer the unified automated information system "Kadry 2.0" to the Leningrad Region.

"This year, a key highlight of the business program was the participation of experts from China. More than 50 representatives and key specialists from leading megacities and provinces of the People’s Republic of China arrived to share their experience in building smart cities and learn about Moscow’s practices," Sobyanin added. The mayor emphasized that this year’s forum focuses on the role and usage of robotic technologies and artificial intelligence in transforming future megacities. The business program includes over 50 sessions.

The Cloud Cities Forum on the Future of BRICS Cities is dedicated to robotic technologies and artificial intelligence. Representatives of government, businesses, scientific and technical communities, and opinion leaders from over 35 countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa have gathered in Moscow for the event. The forum is held at Moscow’s Zaryadye Concert Hall on September 17-18.



