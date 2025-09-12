IN BRIEF: Isolation, diversity, future: Putin speaks at culture forum

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. National culture can only thrive through interaction with others; any attempt at self-isolation inevitably leads to crisis and decline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 11th St. Petersburg United Cultures International Forum.

The president described Russia’s national and cultural diversity as a "priceless gift," stressing the need to maintain a balance between innovation and timeless values, and declaring that efforts to abolish cultures are unacceptable. TASS has highlighted the key points from his speech.

Risk of isolation

According to Putin, when societies embrace self-isolation or see themselves as inherently superior, they inevitably face "a phase of spiritual and intellectual crisis, followed by cultural decline and stagnation in all fields of life."

Russia, he noted, has achieved the status of a nation "truly great in its art, science, and literature" precisely because of its cultural diversity. "By the way, creativity is in itself a wonderful environment for communication, and we advocate strengthening interaction between writers from different countries," he added.

Openness and values

The president stressed that civilizations are shaped through the interaction of traditions, artistic heritage, and the cultures of different peoples. Culture, he said, must strike a careful balance between openness and the preservation of core values.

"The blending of traditions and technologies often produces world-class masterpieces, while personal contacts help artists, writers, and musicians find unconventional ways to express their talents, stimulating creative thinking and the emergence of new trends," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of historical memory: eternal gratitude to those who fought in the Great Patriotic War, he noted, has become an integral part of Russian culture and continues to live on through works of art that instill in young people a sense of "responsibility for their country and for the security of the entire global community."

Culture cannot be abolished

Putin warned against attempts to erase or "abolish any culture," calling on nations to join forces in countering prejudice and double standards.

"The values of freedom and human rights, ethical and moral norms, as well as national identities and cultural diversity, must not be devalued, as without them, global harmony is impossible," he said.

He also underlined that Russia views culture as a vital part of humanitarian cooperation. "This topic was also discussed during the recent meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders, including in view of plans to counter extremist ideology. We know what threats it poses and what terrible tragedies it can lead to."

Vision of future

Looking ahead, Putin said: "We believe that the future world will not be populated by selfish individuals totally immersed in cyberspace, nor by loners living by a stand-alone strategy, but by people who still value love and friendship, cherish their loved ones, and understand their inseparable connection with society and their responsibility to it."

He concluded by noting that modern technologies — particularly artificial intelligence — are making the world "more interconnected" than ever before. "They open up enormous opportunities for creativity, bold experiments, and innovation, including in culture.".