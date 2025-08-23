Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky passes away

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Journalist, executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and member of the Human Rights Council, Kirill Vyshinsky, has passed away at the age of 58 after a long illness, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and RT, announced on her Telegram channel.

"Our journalist Kirill Vyshinsky has died. A courageous man who served time in a Ukrainian prison for his beliefs, for our beliefs, who did not break, a strong individual. He endured his illness with stoicism. Rest in peace, dear friend...," the message states.

Simonyan highlighted Vyshinsky's courage, strength of character, and resilience in recent years as he battled a severe illness.