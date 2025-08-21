FSB detains foreign national attempting to smuggle military-industrial complex documents

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a foreign citizen recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who was trying to smuggle stolen documents pertaining to the Russian military-industrial complex out of the country, the FSB’s public relations center reported.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a foreign citizen, Yadulla Ramiz ogli Rufullayev, born in 1989, at the automobile checkpoint Yarag-Kazmalyar in the Republic of Dagestan on the Russian-Azerbaijani border. Recruited by the SBU, he was carrying out an operation to smuggle materials of a classified nature out of Russia, which were obtained through an assault on an individual with access to restricted information from the Russian military-industrial complex," stated the public relations center. The detainee confessed that, on the instructions of his brother, Sabukhi Ramiz ogli Rufullayev, born in 1981, who resides in Ukraine and is an agent of the SBU, he was transferring documents and a mobile phone to Ukraine.

A criminal case has been initiated against the foreign national by the investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Dagestan under article 276.1 of the Russian criminal code (assisting an enemy in activities knowingly directed against the security of Russia), which carries a penalty of up to fifteen years imprisonment.

Operational search measures and investigative actions are currently underway to identify all individuals involved in organizing and committing these crimes, as well as to locate the perpetrators who ordered them, the public relations center added.