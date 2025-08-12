Russia thwarts 18 migrant-plotted terror attacks on public places since start of year

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Over 290 migrants involved in terrorist activities have been detained in Russia since the beginning of 2025, and 18 terrorist attacks on public places plotted by these individuals have been thwarted as a result, Russian National Anti-terrorism Committee Chairman Alexander Bortnikov, who also heads the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"Emissaries of international terrorist organizations and Ukrainian special services are showing keen interest in recruiting people from Central Asian countries. The number of identified cases of their involvement in terrorist activities has increased. In the first seven months of 2025, more than 290 migrants were detained, comparable to the total for all of 2024. Eighteen terrorist attacks plotted by foreign nationals on public places were thwarted, two of which were ordered by Ukrainian curators," he said at a committee meeting.

According to the National Anti-terrorism Committee press bureau, the meeting addressed issues related to implementing the Comprehensive Plan to Counter Terrorist Ideology, which was approved by the Russian president. Those in attendance included agency members, heads of federal executive bodies, the president’s representatives in federal districts, and representatives of special services and law enforcement agencies. "As a result of the implementation of measures coordinated by the National Anti-terrorism Committee and regional anti-terrorism commissions, extensive information and awareness-raising activities have been carried out in educational institutions, targeted prevention work with various ‘risk groups’ has been intensified, and the system of individual work with individuals exposed to terrorist ideology is being improved," the press bureau added.