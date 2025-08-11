FSB reveals Kiev plot to trick five grandmas into carrying out suicide bombings

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services tried to trick five elderly women into carrying out terrorist attacks against servicemen in the Moscow Region, where they would serve as "living bombs," the press office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"To carry out the attacks, Ukrainian special services representatives used made-up stories and manipulation to recruit five women of retirement age. They stole money from the women's bank accounts and seized money from the forced sale of their homes. The recruitment took place via foreign internet messengers, such as Telegram and WhatsApp," the press office noted.

"According to the Ukrainian special services' plan, the elderly women were supposed to hand over homemade explosive devices disguised as household items to servicemen. The detonation of these devices would lead to the death of the women themselves, using them as 'living bombs,'" the FSB said. Investigators have opened criminal cases on an attempted terrorist attack by a group of individuals and the illegal trafficking of explosive devices.

Turning people into suicide bombers

"The Federal Security Service warns that the Ukrainian Security Service, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, and Ukrainian nationalist organizations are using Russian citizens as suicide bombers to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism. This allows Ukrainian special services to get rid of unwanted witnesses and not pay them the promised reward," the FSB said.

To avoid provocations by malicious actors, the FSB called on Russians to be vigilant and, if possible, to refrain from using the Telegram and WhatsApp messaging apps to communicate with unknown contacts.