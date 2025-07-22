Over 60% of Germans dissatisfied with Merz’s performance as chancellor, poll shows

BERLIN, July 22. /TASS/. Over 60% of Germans are dissatisfied with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s performance, the results of a poll carried out by the Forsa sociological service showed.

The survey was commissioned by NTV and RTL TV channels. It was conducted between July 15 and July 18, covering 2,003 people.

According to the poll results, only 32% of Germans approve of Merz’s performance, which is down by 3% compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, 64% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the chancellor's performance (a 4% increase), marking the highest figure since Merz took office. Another 4% were undecided or refused to answer.

Just a month ago, 49% of Germans viewed the new chancellor’s performance negatively, with particularly strong disapproval in the east of Germany (74%). In the west of the country, 62% of people said they were unhappy with Merz’s performance.

According to another Forsa survey conducted between July 18 and July 21 among 1,008 German people, only 29% of respondents said they considered Merz trustworthy as a leader, 67% held the opposite view, and 4% remained undecided.

The NTV media outlet said in an article that Germany's governing coalition was sliding toward crisis after being on the rise for a small period of time.