LONDON, July 22. /TASS/. Rosie Roche, 20, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has been found dead at the family home in the village of Norton, Wiltshire, in southwestern England, The Sun reported.

According to the newspaper, a firearm was discovered near her body. Police stated that they do not consider the circumstances of her death to be suspicious.

Roche, the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, was studying English literature at Durham University, the publication added.