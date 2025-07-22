Russian Supreme Court Chair Irina Podnosova dies at 71

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Supreme Court Chair Irina Podnosova has passed away in Moscow at the age of 71, a source in her inner circle told TASS.

"Irina Podnosova has passed away after a long illness," he said, adding that she "suffered from cancer."

Podnosova took the helm of the Supreme Court on April 17, 2024, after the death of its Chair Vyacheslav Lebedev.

Irina Podnosova was born in the city of Pskov in 1953. In 1975, she graduated from the Department of Law of Zhdanov Leningrad University. After working as a lawyer in Leningrad for 15 years, Podnosova was appointed a city court judge in Luga, Leningrad Region, in 1990, moving to the position of the court’s chair in 2003. Podnosova became deputy chair of the Leningrad Regional Court in 2013 and was named head of the institution in 2017. A year later, she took over the leadership of the Second Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction, created as part of efforts to reform general jurisdiction courts. On July 24, 2020, she was appointed deputy chair of the Russian Supreme Court and chair of a judicial panel for economic disputes.