MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The famous ethno-pop group from Russia’s Udmurtia called Buranovo Grannies (or Buranovskiye Babushki) has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, according to data published on the portal.

Since 2020, the Mirotvorets' database has included the group's current soloists, Anna Prokopyeva, Valentina Serebrennikova, and Yekaterina Antonova. They appeared on the website allegedly for illegally crossing Ukraine's borders and giving a number of concerts in Crimea and Donbass.

The extremist website now includes all members of the legendary band that represented Russia at the Baku-hosted Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with the song Party for Everybody, which earned it second place. The musical group includes People's Artists of Russia's Udmurt Republic: Natalya Pugacheva, Granya Baysarova, Alevtina Begisheva, Zoya Dorodova, Galina Koneva, Valentina Pyatchenko, Olga Tuktareva, as well as Yekaterina Shklyaeva, who passed away at the age of 86 in 2024. All singers have been on Mirotvorets' list since 2020 for their performances at concerts in Crimea.

The notorious Mirotvorets website, launched in 2014, illegally gathers and publishes personal data of all people who allegedly threaten Ukraine's national security. Over the past few years, its list has been regularly updated with the names of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators.