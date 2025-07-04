Asian distributors showing interest in Russian movies — Roskino

SHANGHAI, July 4. /TASS/. Asian distributors took interest in Russian movies at the Shanghai International Film&TV Market, Roskino CEO Elza Antonova said.

"We see the interest of Asian distributors in various types and genres of the Russian content," Antonova said, cited by the company's press service. "We are also happy that further to distribution, foreign partners are interested in other work formats: creation of joint projects and remakes," she noted.

Russian movies in action, thriller, drama and fantasy genres enjoyed high demand in the Shanghai movie market, along with animation, arthouse and documentaries. Asian distributors paid attention to military dramas, historical detectives and movies related to Russian culture and nature.

Russian movie companies noted that the content for the primary school age children has the demand in Asia and the "Labubu effect" - the demand for fascinating unusual characters in animation.