Environmental damages in Yuzhuralzoloto case estimated at $76 mln

CHELYABINSK, July 4. /TASS/. The environmental damage inflicted by entities of Yuzhuralzoloto company is provisionally estimated at six billion rubles ($76 mln), law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, environmental damage inflicted by entities of Yuzhuralzoloto company in the Chelyabinsk Region is estimated at six billion rubles. Relevant information was ascertained within the framework of investigations of criminal cases on violations of environment protection rules. The testimony of subordinates of main owner of Yuzhuralzoloto Konstantin Strukov was received in the course of the investigation," a spokesman said.

The Russian Office of General Prosecutor earlier send a claim to the Sovetsky District Court of the Chelyabinsk Region to forfeit shares in Yuzhuralzoloto held by Strukov.