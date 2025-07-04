More than 80% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 82%, while 83% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between June 27 and June 29, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 82% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% increase). The majority also endorsed of the president’s job performance (83%, a 1% increase)," the service said.

A total of 57% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 1% decrease), while 58% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% decrease).

Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) held steady at 8%. Support for the ruling United Russia party fell by 5% to 42%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia rose by 2% to 11%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support remained at 3%, while support for the New People party held steady at 3%.