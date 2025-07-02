Russian court in Yekaterinburg rules to arrest eighth suspect in years-old murders

YEKATERINBURG, July 2. /TASS/. A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg ruled to take into custody Aziz Abasov, the eighth suspect in the case of several murders that happened years ago.

"The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg considered a motion from the investigator and ruled to take into custody, while pending trial, the suspect Aziz Azai Oglu Abasov through July 19, 2025," the court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Abasov is suspected of conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.