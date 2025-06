MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A wave of tropical heat is rolling across Russia’s Siberian and far eastern regions, said Roman Vilfand, research director at the Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

For example, temperatures will rise 8 degrees to 9 degrees above the usual level, to as high as 38 degrees Celsius, in southeastern Siberia in the next couple days, he said.

The center of the heat wave has migrated eastward from Western Siberia, where it was five days ago, according to the weather official.