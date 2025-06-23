Sahel suffers most from terrorism, latest report says

NAIROBI, June 23. /TASS/. Africa’s Sahel region remains the epicenter of global terrorism, accounting for more than a half of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide, the Africanews media outlet reported, citing the 2025 Global Terrorism Index report.

The Sahel region suffered 51% of global terrorism-related deaths and 19% of all worldwide terrorist attacks in 2024, the publication reads.

"Burkina Faso remains the most affected country in the region," the news portal said. "Over 700 deaths recorded across the country were linked to groups like Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM)."

Radical Islamists carry out their terrorist activities in neighboring countries as well. In particular, a brazen attack by JNIM on a Gendarmerie school in the southern part of the Malian capital of Bamako left 60 soldiers dead in 2024.

According to the report, more than 400 people were killed in terrorist attacks last year in Niger, where radical Islamists targeted villages, military outposts, and public gatherings.

The region, which spans 10 countries, has been called the "epicenter of terrorism:" nearly 3,900 people have been killed due to terrorist activity in the area. This number is up ten-fold from five years ago, the report said.