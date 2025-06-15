Internet on board of airplanes not to appear earlier than 2027

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Internet on board of aircraft will not appear earlier than in 2027, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Airplanes are high technology means of transportation with the most intricate systems. The process of new technologies certification for aviation usually takes a lot of time because rigorous requirements to safety and compatibility with onboard systems need to be addressed. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Internet will be realized in aircraft earlier than 2027," Nikitin said.