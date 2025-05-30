Quarter of Amur tiger's habitat in Russia is protected land — minister

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A quarter of the Amur tiger habitat in Russia is officially protected land, Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, who also heads the supervisory board of the Amur Tiger Center, said at a meeting with visiting Director general of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Satya Prakash Yadav.

Chuichenko noted that Russia is committed to tiger conservation and the implementation of the Global Tiger Recovery Program. Thanks to measures taken, the Amur tiger population in Russia has stabilized and is on the rise.

"Among our key achievements are toughening criminal liability for poaching activities and illegal trade in tiger parts and derivatives, including online trade. In all, 25% of the tiger's habitat in Russia is a protected area," Chuichenko said.

"We will be glad to share our successful practices with other countries. Thus, for instance, Russia has a positive record of rehabilitating injured tigers and orphaned tiger cubs, as well as releasing them into the wild. Work in this area will be interesting for many countries where the tiger has either vanished completely or its population is critically low," the Russian minister noted.

He welcomed India’s wild nature protection efforts and expressed hope that this meeting will help promote further cooperation in the area of big cat protection.

Set up in 2023 by India, the International Big Cat Alliance aims at protecting big cats, such as tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars, and cheetahs. The Russian side is represented by the Amur Tiger Center, playing a major role in the implementation of domestic nature protection programs.