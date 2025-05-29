Explosion in Stavropol claims two lives: what we know about incident

STAVROPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Two men were killed in an explosion in Stavropol; one of them was Zaur Gurtsiev, a veteran of the special military operation and a participant in the regional "Time of Heroes" personnel program. A criminal case has been launched.

TASS has gathered key details about the incident.

Circumstances of the emergency

- The explosion took place in Stavropol near a multifamily building at Chekhov Street 85/19.

- As a result, two men were killed.

- One of them was identified as Zaur Alexandrovich Gurtsiev, a veteran of the special military operation and participant in the "Time of Heroes" local staff program, governor Vladimir Vladimirov announced on his Telegram channel.

- According to preliminary reports, the building suffered no external damage, though several cars parked nearby were damaged.

- All city emergency services are currently operating at the site.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder of two persons by generally dangerous means) and Part 1 of Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition and storage of explosive devices).

- A prosecutor’s audit of the incident has also been initiated.

- Law enforcement officers have sealed off part of the road and the area adjacent to the apartment building.

- Criminalists are examining the scene and the victims’ bodies.

- According to eyewitnesses, one of the victims resided in the building near which the incident occurred.

- Law enforcement officials suspect it might have been a terrorist attack, Vladimirov noted.