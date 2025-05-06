Putin actively prepares for 'marathon of bilateral meetings' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively preparing for bilateral meetings with numerous foreign guests who will arrive in Moscow to take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The head of state is preparing for a series of bilateral meetings, talks, and official events to be held in the next four days," the spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, Peskov warned that Putin would have a tense workweek. Later in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will speak at a briefing and disclose information about the Russian president’s upcoming meetings.