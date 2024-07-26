Man accused of car bombing in Moscow was on way to get Ukrainian passport when detained

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Yevgeny Serebryakov, the man suspected of blowing up a car in northern Moscow, was promised a foreign passport by unknown people, he said in a video provided by the Russian Investigative Committee's press service.

"I don't have it, but I could have had it potentially," he said when asked whether he had a Ukrainian or other passport. According to Serebryakov, "unnamed people" promised to give him a Ukrainian passport, and he was on his way to get it when he was detained.

Earlier, the FSB reported that Serebryakov was brought to Russia from Turkey, where he was detained on July 26. Currently, the Investigative Committee is conducting criminal proceedings with the accused in a criminal case initiated under part 3 of article 30 and part 2 of article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder) and part 1 of article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking in explosive devices).

On the morning of July 24, an explosion occurred in a parked Toyota Land Cruiser car on Sinyavinskaya Street in Moscow, injuring two people. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the explosive device was located under the bottom of the car near the driver's seat. According to one of the versions, the explosion is related to the official activity of one of the victims.